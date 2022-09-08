UK people carry flowers, candles to Queen’s residences — TV

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. People of the United Kingdom are carrying flowers and candles to Elizabeth II’s official residence in the Buckingham palace, as well as to the Windsor Castle and her summer residence - the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen died on Thursday.

According to a BBC forecast, thousands of Britons came to the Buckingham Palace Square to bid farewell to the late Queen. Many of them are carrying national flags and flowers. Although it is raining heavily on Thursday night, mourners remain in front of the palace, changing the national anthem.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.