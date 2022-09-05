Armenian, Russian top diplomats to discuss organization of Putin’s visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, September 5. /TASS/. Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov, discussed preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Monday after their talks in Moscow.

"Ministers Mirzoyan and Lavrov discussed the organization of the Russian president’s state visit to Armenia and of the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan," it said.

The Armenian top diplomat said earlier that Putin was expected to pay a visit to Yerevan in a period from October to December. In April, the Russian leader accepted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Yerevan in the second half of the year.