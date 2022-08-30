Gorbachev's commitment to peace in Europe changed history, says France’s Macron

PARIS, August 31. /TASS/. The commitment of the first and the only Soviet president, Mikhail Gorbachev, to peace in Europe changed history, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"I express my condolences on the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, a champion of peace whose choice opened the road to freedom for Russia," the French leader wrote on his Twitter page, "His commitment to peace in Europe changed our common history."

Mikhail Gorbachev died on August 30 at the age of 91.

Throughout his political and public life, he visited Paris several times and paid much attention to the development of bilateral contacts. In 1997, Gorbachev was awarded the title of Commander of the French Order of Arts and Letters.