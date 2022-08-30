Moscow to continue its assistance to Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation talks

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue to offer consultancy and technical assistance to the talks between Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations on the delimitation of the border between the two countries, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow hosted a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions.

"The Russian delegation expressed readiness to continue consultative and technical assistance at the talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations on the delimitation of the state border between the two countries, promoting stability and security in the border areas," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the date of the next meeting will be agreed later via diplomatic channels.