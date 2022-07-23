Grain exports via Black Sea to begin in coming days - Erdogan

ANKARA, July 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that grain exports via the Black Sea will begin in the coming days.

"With the beginning of maritime grain transportation in the coming days we will make an important contribution to overcoming the global food crisis," he said at Turkey’s Kayseri. His address was aired by the TRT TV channel.

Turkish President said on Saturday that Ankara will continue its efforts to solve the Ukrainian crisis diplomatically.

"We are resolved to continue diplomatic efforts until peace between Russia and Ukraine is ensured. In the near future, we hope to receive encouraging news at talks and in contacts at all levels, including leaders," he said in an address aired by the TRT TV channel.