Lavrov slams Europe’s striving to isolate Russia as silly

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Europe’s desire to isolate Russia is silly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the doors should remain open.

"So far, Europe wants to fence itself off from Russia and isolate us. There is no need to explain that this is silly," he said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV television channel. "It only demonstrates the quality of decisions passed by European politicians in the west of the continent. But the door should be left open.".

The West is lying when it says that Russia allegedly refuses from talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"Statements that we are rejecting talks are made every day. They claim that they want but we allegedly refuse. This is dishonest. Although, we don’t expect aby honesty from out Western partners any more," he said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV television channel.

Russia will not take part in the any meetings on Ukraine promoting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula," Lavrrov said.

"When our Swiss colleagues say that they want to invite Russia to the first conference, they are lying. We will not tale part in any events that this or that way promote Vladimir Zelensky’s ‘peace formula," he said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV television channel. "Everybody knows that. We are open to talks on the basis of realities. Everybody knows that.".

The West has already begun to knock together an "anti-Chinese" coalition anticipating that Beijing will become the key threat to them.

"The West is now trying to mobilize the anti-Russian and anti-Chinese coalition. The Anti-Russian coalition is an immediate task. And they are beginning to knock together an anti-Chinese" one ahead of a period when China becomes the key threat, as they call it, the key rival. They are already imposing sanctions on China," he said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV television channel.

Neither Ukraine nor the West are ready for serious talks on peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"So far, there are no one to speak with. I have cited the examples of the statements by the Ukrainian, American, and European leaders, the political elite. No one of them is ready for a serious conversation," he said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV television channel. "They are only mocking talks in the format of a meeting in Switzerland.".

All the current global problems stem from the flagrant violation of the United Nations by Western countries.

"All the problems of the present-day world are rooted in blatant violations of the UN Charter. It is still absolutely topical if honestly obeyed, if its principles are observed. If things were this way, many of the West’s actions would have been illegitimate," he said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV television channel.

Thus, in his words, the West has never been guided by the key principle of the sovereign equality of UN states. "Give me at least one example when the West speaks with anyone as equals," he added.