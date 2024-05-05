Al Jazeera Media Network condemns ban on its operation in Israel

DUBAI, May 5. /TASS/. The Qayati-based Al Jazeera media network has condemned the ban on its operation in Israel and slammed the Israeli government’s decision as a "criminal act," which violates human rights.

"Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and denounces this criminal act that violates human rights and the basic right to access of information. Al Jazeera affirms its right to continue to provide news and information to its global audiences," the network said in a statement, adding that Israel closed Al Jazeera offices on the day when the entire world was marking World Press Freedom Day.

"Israel’s ongoing suppression of the free press, seen as an effort to conceal its actions in the Gaza Strip, stands in contravention of international and humanitarian law. Israel’s direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not deter Al Jazeera from its commitment to cover, whilst more than 140 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza," it said.

"The Network vehemently rejects the allegations presented by Israeli authorities suggesting professional media standards have been violated. It reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values embodied by its Code of Ethics," it stressed.

The Israeli government earlier made a decision to shut down the Al Jazeera television channel in the country. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the decision was passed unanimously. He described the TV channel’s activity as provocative. According to Israel’s Kan broadcaster, the military cabinet was supposed to hold voting on banning Al Jazeera several days ago but was postponed out of fear that the ban might negatively impact talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

On April 1, Israel’s Knesset (parliament) passed a law allowing the communications minister with the consent of the prime minister to close foreign media outlet if their activities impair state security. Apart from that, the minister is entitled to close their offices, ban access to websites, and seize their equipment.