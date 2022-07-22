Johnson says UK’s next PM will continue to support Ukraine

LONDON, July 22. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that London will continue to support Kiev, whoever next British prime minister is, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Friday after Johnson’s telephone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"He stressed the UK’s ongoing determination to support the Ukrainian people and said that resolve will not waver, no matter who becomes the next UK Prime," the spokesperson said in a press statement.

"The Prime Minister outlined the recent steps the UK has taken to bolster Ukraine’s resistance, including training thousands of Ukrainian troops in the UK. The UK is working to expand this training effort, including through the involvement of international partners," the statement says.

Apart from that, according to the Downing Street spokesperson, the sides discussed the topic of a grain corridor to export agricultural products from Ukraine via Black Sea. It was signed in Istanbul on Friday b y representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations. "Both the Prime Minister and President Zelensky stressed the need for the deal to be implemented in full by all parties," the statement says.

Johnson and Zelensky also discussed the topic of British nationals taken prisoner in Donbass. "The Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy for his government’s efforts to date to secure detainees’ freedom," the statement said.