Hungary pressing EU to focus on peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict

VIENNA, July 14. /TASS/. Budapest believes that the European Union should focus on its energies on peacefully settling the situation in Ukraine instead of hashing over new anti-Russian sanctions, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced this after meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Thursday.

"The conflict in Ukraine has had a powerful impact on Hungary, its economy and energy security. Military actions in the neighboring state and anti-Russian sanctions are the main reasons for [our] inflation. We talked a lot about sanctions, but since then the armed conflict has only intensified. Let's talk now about peace. The solution to all current problems is a peace settlement," the politician stressed.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the EU plans to propose another round of sanctions against Russia in the coming weeks. According to the news agency, some EU member states are insisting on widening the already far-reaching restrictive measures against Russian gas. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously pointed out that Budapest does not want to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia due to the fact that the gas embargo will have more serious consequences for Hungary than the oil embargo.