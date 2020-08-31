First batch of latest Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The first batch of the latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks will arrive for the Russian troops shortly, CEO of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Potapov told TASS on Monday.

"The first batch of vehicles will be delivered to the troops shortly," the chief executive said.

The Armata is of great interest both for the Russian Army and for foreign customers, which are inquiring about T-14 possible deliveries or the licensed production of this hardware, the Uralvagonzavod chief said.