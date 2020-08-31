First batch of latest Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The first batch of the latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks will arrive for the Russian troops shortly, CEO of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Potapov told TASS on Monday.
"The first batch of vehicles will be delivered to the troops shortly," the chief executive said.
The Armata is of great interest both for the Russian Army and for foreign customers, which are inquiring about T-14 possible deliveries or the licensed production of this hardware, the Uralvagonzavod chief said.
Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov earlier said in an interview with the Zvezda TV Channel that the T-14 ‘Armata’ tank would be accepted for service in the Russian Army at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.
The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.
The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.