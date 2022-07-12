Iran expected to be granted membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023

BEIJING, July 12. /TASS/. Iran is expected to complete the procedure of accessing to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2023, Iran’s embassy in Beijing said on Tuesday.

The SCO Council of Heads of State will pass a decision to grant Iran the status of a SCO member state in 2023, the embassy told China’s Global Times.

According to the mission, a memorandum, which will give Iran a possibility of receiving a SCO member state status, will be signed at a SCO summit in Samarkand on September 15-16 and the final decision will be made in April 2023.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in June 2001 in Shanghai. Its current members are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. On September 17, 2021, participants in the SCO summit in Dushanbe signed a document on cooperation envisaging the beginning of a process of Iran’s admission to the organization.