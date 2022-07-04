Sri Lankan PM declines to confirm reports of president’s plans to visit Russia

COLOMBO, July 4. /TASS/. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declined to confirm reports of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s plans to visit Moscow in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"I don’t know. I don’t think he has any travel plans at the moment, because of the crisis everyone is staying in the country," he said, when asked to comment on the president’s possible plans to visit Russia.

Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror newspaper wrote last week that Rajapaksa and Putin were expected to hold a telephone conversation in the near future to discuss the Sri Lankan president’s possible trip to Moscow.