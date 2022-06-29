LPR sees possibility of swapping Azot plant captives who committed no crimes

LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen holed up inside the Azot plant in Severodonetsk, who surrendered before committing any war crimes, may be swapped, LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko has told TASS.

"Ukrainian prisoners who are now on our territory undergo various investigative procedures to establish the degree of their guilt, and, naturally, there will be a legal assessment of everyone’s deeds. There are servicemen who managed not to soil their hands and refused to follow criminal orders. So, hypothetically, those servicemen could be swapped for our servicemen currently in Ukrainian captivity," he said.

Marochko believes that nationalists and radicals involved in the genocide of the people of Donbass should not be swapped if their guilt is proven.

"In my personal opinion, they must be brought before a tribunal similar to the one held after the Great Patriotic War," he said.

The LPR officer is convinced that foreign mercenaries do fall under the Geneva Convention in accordance with the international law.

"What is more, this convention designates them as war criminals. That is why, I think, every case will be considered separately," Marochko added.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that the entire territory on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River within the boundaries of the Lugansk People’s Republic had been placed under the control of the LPR militia forces. An operation was also launched to mop up the premises of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk where militants of the Neo-Nazi Aidar formation had held civilians hostage and evacuate people from there. About 70 Ukrainian militants who were holed up in the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk were taken prisoner, LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik announced on June 26.