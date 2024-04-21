Number of houses affected by floods in Russia down to 15,280

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of residential buildings in Russia affected by the spring flood keeps falling, having decreased by 978 over the past 24 hours to 15,280, a source in operative services told TASS.

"The trend of the falling number of flooded residential buildings across the country has persisted for the third consecutive day. In the morning of April 21, their number was 15,280 in 187 settlements and 173 allotment associations, having decreased by 978 compared with Saturday morning," he said.

The trend of the falling number of household plots affected by the flood also persists, the source added. "At the moment 29,735 household plots are flooded, which is a decrease of 1,406 compared with yesterday," he said.