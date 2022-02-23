Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine begin evacuating staff, Embassy in Kiev says

KIEV, February 23. /TASS/. The evacuation of employees has begun in all Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine. This information was confirmed to a TASS correspondent by a source in the Russian Embassy in Kiev on Wednesday.

"The evacuation of staff has already begun," the source said. Commenting on information by Ukrainian media outlets that the employees of Russian diplomatic missions were burning documents, the embassy representative said that this indeed took place. "This is a standard procedure. In cases like these, there is a set of measures that need to be undertaken, including for security reasons," he noted.

In Ukraine, Russia has an embassy in Kiev as well consulates general in Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia will evacuate the personnel of its diplomatic missions in Ukraine to protect the lives and safety of the employees.