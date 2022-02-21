Ukraine has more US Javelin weapons on its territory than some NATO states — Shoigu

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The number of US-made Javelin anti-tank missile systems present on the territory of Ukraine is greater than in some NATO countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the country’s Security Council on Monday.

"The practice of beefing up Ukraine with weapons continues with incomprehensible goals, with incomprehensible tasks. When they say that these are defensive weapons, it is hard for me to imagine that these same Javelins are defensive armaments. And their quantity there is greater than in some NATO member states," the Russian defense chief said.

The Javelin anti-tank missile system is produced jointly by the US companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. The Javelins are operational in the US Army and in the armies of over 20 foreign states. The third-generation weapon is based on the fire-and-forget principle. It has an effective firing range of about 4,000 meters and is capable of piercing 600-750mm armor.