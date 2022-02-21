Germans do not want sanctions against Russia — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The German people are not interested in introduction of any sanctions against Russia, including the energy sphere, Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"The Germans basically do not want introduction of any economic sanctions, although the political establishment is relentlessly speaking about that and threatening with various terrible punishments," the diplomat said.

"The Germans do not want that, being aware that unlawful economic sanctions against our country introduced earlier are counterproductive for the German economy," Nechaev added.