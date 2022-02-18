US hopes Russia agrees to Blinken-Lavrov meeting in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS, February 18. /TASS/. The United States expects Russia to agree to the proposal of arranging a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva next week, US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with NPR.

"As you heard, Secretary Blinken invited Foreign Minister Lavrov to Geneva to sit down and - over the negotiating table. And we hope they accept that and accept diplomacy over confrontation," she said, adding that Russia was yet to respond to the proposal.