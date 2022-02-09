Ukraine’s neutrality could help ease tensions, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s neutrality could help resolve the crisis around the country, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with BBC.

When asked if Ukraine’s neutrality would solve the problem for Russia, he said: "Yes, I am sure."

"I believe that the shortcut to Ukrainian neutrality would be to disband NATO," Chizhov noted. According to him, "there are neutral countries along Russian borders," including Finland and Sweden. However, in Chizhov’s words, Russia would have to keep an eye on "missile installations in Romania and Poland."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Ukraine’s potential neutrality mostly depended on Kiev’s position and it was too early to talk about it.