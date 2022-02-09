Brazilian leader plans to meet with Putin, Duma Speaker, businessmen in Moscow

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 9. /TASS/. Brazil’s Globo newspaper reported the details of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s upcoming visit to Russia. According to it, the Brazilian leader plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as well as to meet with the State Duma leadership and the businessmen of both countries.

According to the newspaper, the Brazilian leader plans to arrive in Moscow on February 15. His talks with Putin are scheduled for February 16. Following the top-level events, Bolsonaro is planning to meet with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as well as hold a meeting with the representatives of the two countries’ business circles. On February 17, the Brazilian president will travel to Budapest to hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Last December, Bolsonaro announced his upcoming visit to the Russian capital at Putin’s invitation. Then, he noted that this trip was in the interests of both countries and stressed his intention to expand relations with Russia.