Some UK embassy staff leaving Ukraine — FCDO

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Some employees of the British embassy in Ukraine are leaving the country amid the allegedly growing Russian threat, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said on Monday.

"Due to the growing threat from Russia, the FCDO has taken the decision to temporarily withdraw some Embassy staff and their dependants from Kyiv. The Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work," it said.

The FCDO recommended British nationals to refrain from travels to Ukraine, unless such travels are essential.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.