CSTO’s role in stabilizing situation in Kazakhstan not to be underestimated — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The role of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in settling the situation in Kazakhstan must not be underestimated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"Today [Russian Defense Minister Sergey] Shoigu will report to [President Vladimir] Putin, let us wait for it. But it is obvious that the CSTO contingent provided passive aid to Kazakhstan authorities in curbing the emerged crisis. […] Of course, it would be wrong to underestimate the CSTO role here," Peskov said, answering a question on Kremlin’s assessment of the situation in Kazakhstan.

The spokesman noted that Russia sees the situation in Kazakhstan stabilizing.