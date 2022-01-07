Rioters barricade themselves inside Mir TV building in Almaty - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. Rioters in Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty barricaded themselves inside the Mir TV building, Khabar-24 television station reported on Friday.

The building is on the Republic Square, and there are bodies lying outside, the report said.

Mir-24 television reported on Thursday that shooting resumed in Almaty at nightfall. It cited eye witness accounts saying there were clashes on the Republic Square.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, later spreading to more cities including Almaty and growing into mass riots, looting and attacks on government offices. More than 1,000 casualties have been reported, including fatalities. The Kazakh president asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of former Soviet republics, for help. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their task in Kazakhstan.