Belarus ready to assist Kazakhstan, fulfill obligations in CSTO

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to assist Kazakhstan and will completely fulfill its allied obligations within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), according to a statement by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry made public on Thursday in relation to the events in Kazakhstan.

"The Republic of Belarus is fully ready to provide aid to the friendly Kazakh nation and will completely fulfill its allied obligations. In relation to that, Belarusian servicemen of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent are heading to Kazakhstan," the statement noted. It is indicated that the deployment of the peacekeepers will be performed "in full compliance with the November 29, 2003 law of the Republic of Belarus."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry describes the events underway in Kazakhstan as an attempt of a state coup. "In fact, this is an attempt of a violent coup and the change of power in Kazakhstan. We fully support the efforts by Kazakhstan’s leadership on stopping disturbances and looting, on restoring the country’s normal functioning," the ministry’s statement noted.

Protest rallies against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region in southwestern Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty in the country’s southeast and other cities where the protesters clashed with the police. Casualties were reported, the state of emergency was declared in the country. The CSTO Collective Security Council made the decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan in order to stabilize the situation. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their duties in Kazakhstan.