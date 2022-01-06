Websites of Kazakhstan’s government authorities not accessible again

NUR-SULTAN, January 6. /TASS/. Websites of certain government authorities of Kazakhstan, including the website of the president, are not accessible again on Thursday night.

Many government websites did not operate on Wednesday but they were accessible again closer to the evening. Websites of ministries, municipal administrations, airports and police departments are down again now. According to TASS and social networks data, Almaty has no Internet connectivity now.

Protest actions against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, and other cities. The CSTO Collective Security Council made the decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan in order to stabilize the situation.