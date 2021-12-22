Guarantor countries lessened tensions in Syria over past half year — Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 22. /TASS/. Guarantor countries of the Astana peace process were able to reduce tensions in Syria over the past half year, Russia’s presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Wednesday.

"Much has been done since the last meeting in the Astana format in the middle of the year," he said at a news conference following the 17th meeting of the group. "First of all, we were able, through joint efforts, to considerable reduce tensions in Syria and the extent of armed confrontation."

Another achievement, the envoy said, was that the number of provocations along the contact line in the Idlib de-escalation zone went down by 90%.