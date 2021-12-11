US to send troops to NATO countries, not Ukraine, in case of Russian invasion - Biden

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. In case of the alleged Russian "invasion" in Ukraine, the US intends to send its troops to NATO states, but not in Ukraine itself, US President Joe Biden told journalists Saturday.

The head of state was asked why he decided to abandon the idea to deploy US forces in Ukraine in case of the "invasion." "It was never on the table," the US President replied.

Biden disclosed that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that during their video conference that, in case of the "invasion," Washington will send its troops to the Bucharest 9 states: Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Estonia.

"We will find it required that we'll have to send more American and NATO troops into the Eastern Flank, the (Bucharest) 9, all those NATO countries where we have a sacred obligation to defend them against any attack by Russia," the US leader said.

He added that the US will continue to provide defense capabilities to the Ukrainian people, without elaborating.

"I've made it absolutely clear to President Putin," Biden said. "If he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating."

"The impact of all of that on Russia and his attitude, the rest of the world, his view of Russia would change markedly. He'll pay a terrible price," he added.