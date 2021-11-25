International Red Cross Committee elects next president

GENEVA, November 25. /TASS/. The Assembly of the International Committee of the Red Cross announced on Thursday that it has elected Mirjana Spoljaric Egger as the ICRC's next president.

"She will succeed President Peter Maurer who has decided to step down in September 2022 after he reaches 10 years of service," the ICRC said in a statement.

Maurer said that Spoljaric Egger "will bring strategic vision, strong international experience and an extensive diplomatic background to the role." He described her as a "compassionate advocate for people affected by armed conflict and violence."

Spoljaric Egger said her election to the post "is a great honor and a great responsibility" and pledged to work hard to embody the organization’s values.

Spoljaric Egger is currently the Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).