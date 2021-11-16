US still concerned with India’s move to buy Russia’s S-400 air defense systems — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. The United States is still concerned with a decision of New Delhi to purchase S-400 medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia and repeatedly expressed this worry to partners in India, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told a daily news briefing.

Head of the Russian state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Monday that Russia had begun the deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to India ahead of schedule.

"I think we've been very clear with our Indian partners about our concern over this system. I don't have any updates to say," Kirby said. "… we certainly have concerns over that system, but I don't have any updates for you."

Mikheyev said on Monday that Russia had already trained Indian specialists to operate the S-400 systems and the first regiment set of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems would be delivered to India by the end of the year.

New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems back in 2015. A $5.43 bln contract on the delivery of five regiment sets of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international airshows held in the UAE once every two years. Russia has been a participant in the Dubai Airshow since 1993.