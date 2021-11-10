Current coronavirus wave in Russia spreads faster than previous ones, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The current wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia is spreading faster than the previous ones while the complication phase of the disease is also occurring more rapidly compared to the Wuhan strain, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"The last wave is spreading much faster among the population. The complication phase is also developing significantly faster than when the Wuhan strain was spreading so the system of providing medical aid underwent certain changes," he said at a meeting of the State Duma committee on public health.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic had also impacted the resources of the healthcare system.

"One should note that in addition to the direct effect on medical and demographic indicators, the infection has cardinally affected the switch-off of the resources of the healthcare system, including the review of the volumes of provided medical aid, the volumes of financing and so on. Additionally, one can assert that COVID-19 is also the first digital pandemic worldwide. A long time before the vaccine appeared and the spread, it was accompanied by a flurry of information," the health minister specified.

According to the crisis center, the rates of coronavirus incidence in Russia increased in September of 2021: since mid-October over 30,000 cases were being detected daily, since late October, over 40,000 daily infections were being uncovered. At the same time, since mid-October, the number of deaths has surpassed 1,000 daily cases.