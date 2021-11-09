Poland does not exclude turning to NATO for help with migrant crisis — Foreign Ministry

WARSAW, November 9. /TASS/. Poland thinks that the migrant situation on the Polish-Belarusian border could yet aggravate to the point that the republic may turn to NATO for help, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told the Zet radio station on Tuesday.

According to him, Warsaw is in constant touch with NATO and has been conveying information for several weeks already. "In the case of necessity, if the situation continues to escalate, we do not exclude using such help," the diplomat said.

On Monday, former president of the European Council, former Polish prime minister and the leader of Poland’s largest opposition Civic Platform political party Donald Tusk expressed the opinion that the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border demands activating Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty which calls for consultation over military matters when "the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened."