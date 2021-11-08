Minsk says sounds of shooting heard from Polish side of border

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. The sounds of shooting were heard from the Polish side of the border with Belarus where some 1,000 refugees are staying, Belarusian State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told TASS on Monday.

"The State Border Committee’s press service informs that the sounds of shooting are heard from the Polish side," he said.

The Belarusian State Border Committee said earlier that more than 2,000 refugees, including women and children, were gathering at the fences on the Polish side of the border. According to the Committee, Polish border guards sprayed tear gas in the direction of the migrants.

The Polish Border Guard Service, in turn, posted a video on its Twitter account featuring a big group of migrants trying to tear down a barbed wire fence with the use of long wooden poles and Polish law enforcers countering them.

Warsaw said earlier it had reinforced its border following reports that hundreds of migrants were moving toward Belarus’ border with Poland.