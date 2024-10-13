KURSK, October 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen have stolen agricultural equipment from the occupied territories of the Kursk Region to Ukraine, Korenevsky district head Marina Degtyareva said.

"The district was completely looted. All the agricultural equipment was taken to Ukraine. The Ukrainian troops stole all the equipment as they passed by," she said.

The head of the district added that the equipment that the Ukrainian formations did not manage to take out was burned.

Degtyareva also said that she was aware of the shooting of civilians during the evacuation of settlements and many other crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Korenevsky district.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safe territories. According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up more than 22,300 servicemen and 150 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues.