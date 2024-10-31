Flow of tourists across Russia exceeds 65 mln trips in 9M 2024 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The flow of tourists across Russia grew by 11.1% from January to September 2024 year-on-year to 65.5 mln trips, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Rosstat registered 65.5 mln tourist trips across Russia over the past nine months, which is 11.1% higher than in the same period in 2023," the official was quoted as saying by his office.

In particular, 5.5 mln trips were made in Siberian regions, which is 15.3% higher than in the same period last year. The federal district became the leader in terms of growth of the number of tourists received, with the highest results demonstrated by the Tuva, Tomsk and Omsk regions, he said.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov noted that this year has seen a fast growth and the formation of new tourist centers. "The issue is first of all about Siberia and the Far East. They are being actively explored by both Russian tourists and foreigners. I believe those are the most promising geographical areas for investors," he said.