MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a beautiful vase for his birthday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Ushakov earlier reported that Erdogan sent his gift ahead of his telephone conversation with Putin, which took place the same day.

"I can say that it is a beautiful vase," the Kremlin aide said.