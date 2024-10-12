German Chancellor turning a deaf ear to Ukrainian President’s requests — newspaper

BERLIN, October 13. /TASS/. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky requested to deliver strikes deep inside Russia and approve the expedited admission to NATO during the last meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Bild newspaper reports, citing its sources.

According to the Bild, both demands of Ukrainians "were left unattended" in Berlin. Scholtz did not voiced a categorical denial but there was no positive response also, the newspaper added.

The newspaper’s source also said that the decision of US President Joe Biden to postpone the meeting on Ukraine in Ramstein because of the Milton hurricane was just an excuse. According to the Bild, the US President simply does not want to speak about the conflict in Ukraine on the verge of the presidential election.