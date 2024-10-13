IDF explains why its tank forced its way into UNIFIL post

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that its tank entered several meters into a UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) post in southern Lebanon and destroyed its gate while attempting to evacuate wounded Israeli soldiers.

"Earlier today (Sunday), a large barrage of anti-tank missiles was fired toward IDF troops in southern Lebanon. During the attack, two IDF soldiers were severely injured and multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured," it said. "An initial review showed that an IDF tank that was trying to evacuate injured soldiers while still under fire backed several meters into a UNIFIL post."

"Once the enemy fire stopped, and following the evacuation of the injured soldiers, the tank left the post," the IDF reported, adding that a smoke screen was used to provide cover for the evacuation of the injured soldiers.

According to the IDF, the Israeli military "maintained coordination with UNIFIL." "Throughout the entirety of the incident, no danger was posed to UNIFIL forces by the IDF activity," it stressed.