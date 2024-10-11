Russian drones capture footage of Ukrainian soldiers firing on retreating comrades

DONETSK, October 11. /TASS/. Russian drone operators have recorded cases of Ukrainian barrier troops executing fellow servicemen who try to retreat from the frontlines, a serviceman from the battlegroup South said.

"During battles and so-called counterattacks, we sent our drones in to survey the situation. When the Ukrainians run out of ammunition and the situation gets bad, they try to retreat. They (the barrier troops - TASS) open fire on them with machine guns or something heavier. They are afraid to surrender to us for the same reason. Up to a dozen Ukrainian servicemen are killed in each attack or counterattack," the serviceman said.

He added that despite heavy losses, the Ukrainian barrier troops continue to kill their own soldiers with friendly fire.