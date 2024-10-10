Press review: US shuns Russia on Ukraine talks and Washington wavers on aiding Israel

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. US still refuses to talk Ukraine peace deal with Russia, but that could change after the presidential election; strained relationship between US, Israel complicates Iran conflict; and Biden drops out of Ramstein meeting, opts to stay home and help with Hurricane Milton. These stories topped Thursday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

The US does not intend to negotiate with Russia on Ukraine on a bilateral basis, the US Embassy in Moscow told Izvestia. This position differs from Russia’s approach, which has expressed its readiness to resume dialogue. However, the situation could turn depending on the outcome of the presidential election, the newspaper writes. Moreover, some European countries have already begun to change their tune on Ukraine, and recent statements from Ukrainian officials suggest they may be open to talks involving the Russian delegation.

"We’ve made it clear that there will be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine’s involvement," the diplomatic mission told Izvestia. However, despite this firm position, they noted the importance of maintaining diplomatic contact during times of crisis.

It’s no surprise that the United States is taking this position in the run-up to the November election. "Any negotiation format on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, including direct Russian-US consultations, will depend on political will and interest in Washington," Head of Laboratory for Political Geography and Contemporary Geopolitics at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Novikov told Izvestia.

On the other hand, it should be understood that the United States, which has spent billions of dollars on Ukraine, needs to save face not only before its own people, but also before its allies. Therefore, any negotiations, especially if the Democrats remain in power, are unlikely to yield quick results - rather, this will be a step-by-step diplomatic process that will aim to first and foremost put an end to the active phase of hostilities. But if Trump wins, things could go much differently, as the Republicans may push to end the conflict quickly in an effort to make good on Trump’s previous promises to do just that, the newspaper writes.

"Ukraine must participate in such agreements and be accountable for their observance. That said, the West cannot be a passive observer here, because it is a participant in the conflict and, of course, it has many tools to influence Ukraine’s position, and it can use them if it wants," Scientific Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov told Izvestia.

Tehran fears that the Netanyahu-led Israeli government will go too far in the ongoing exchange of strikes. Iranian MPs have called for a revision of the country’s nuclear doctrine and urge the government to consider strikes on the Jewish state’s energy infrastructure. The US is watching all this with bated breath, hoping that Israel keeps it in the loop about any planned military actions. Experts tell Nezavisimaya Gazeta that carrying out powerful strikes on Iran’s infrastructure is impossible without US help.

Israeli military officials acknowledge that any plan to attack Iran would require preliminary discussions with the Pentagon. In addition, the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry is said to have requested from Washington the delivery of anti-missile missiles for the local air defense system, which, according to the Iranians, was significantly depleted during the missile attacks.

However, the willingness of the United States to assist in planning an offensive against the Islamic Republic is iffy. The Wall Street Journal’s sources claim that the Biden administration is disappointed that the Israeli government seems okay with keeping Washington in the dark about major covert operations, as was the case with the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

"I think Biden and company do not want an escalation," Vladimir Frolov, a former employee of the Russian Embassy in the US and an expert on international relations, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "They especially don’t want strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which are deeply buried and can’t be effectively destroyed without US involvement," he added. According to the expert, the United States has so far refused to supply Israel with high-yield bombs with a penetrating warhead.

"Israel’s relations with Biden are irreparably damaged. Netanyahu is just lying to him," the expert believes. He recalled the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah that Israel broke, which Biden publicly presented together with French President Emmanuel Macron some time before Nasrallah was eliminated. "Netanyahu is waiting for Donald Trump," the expert added. According to him, Biden’s team is concerned that an escalation in the Middle East will affect the Democrats’ ratings in the key swing state of Michigan, home to a large Arab community, and tip the balance of the election.

US President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Germany on October 10-13 due to Hurricane Milton approaching Florida. He was expected to attend a meeting of NATO leaders and their partners at the Ramstein airbase as part of the Contact Group on Military Assistance to Ukraine. The Group usually agrees on new military aid packages and the organization of arms deliveries, including new types of weapons. The postponement of the Ramstein meeting will have big political implications for Biden, experts told Vedomosti.