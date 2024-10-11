MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. More and more unexplained deaths of forcibly mobilized Ukrainians are occurring at military recruitment offices, representatives of the Dozor underground told TASS.

"Ukrainian law pretty much gives free rein to temporary recruitment centers to do anything they want, even in controversial situations, revealing the country's true politics - depravity. Currently, deaths at temporary recruitment centers are common," the representatives pointed out.

They noted that Ukrainians now see the centers' employees "as something problematic and malignant."

Due to widespread public anger, many conscientious employees have left their jobs, only to be replaced by "total scumbags" with criminal records. "Meanwhile, most of them have never even seen combat themselves," the underground group emphasized.

It noted that the Kiev authorities find it easy to control these employees due to their lack of education.