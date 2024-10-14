China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier taking part in drills near Taiwan

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. The Liaoning aircraft carrier is taking part in China’s Joint Sword-2024B exercise near Taiwan, Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, said.

"On October 14, the Eastern Theater Command deployed the Liaoning aircraft carrier group [to control] East China Sea airspace over Taiwan Island," he pointed out.

The drills are aimed at coordinating the activities of vessel and aircraft crews, ensuring joint air control, and striking ground targets from the sea. A special focus is on testing integrated communication systems and the joint combat capabilities of multiple services.

China’s Joint Sword-2024B exercise, which kicked off near Taiwan at 5:00 a.m. Beijing time (9:00 p.m. GMT on Sunday), involves the blockade of key ports and areas.

The drills come in response to Taiwanese administration head Lai Ching-te’s October 10 statement that Taipei would defend its "state sovereignty." Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning after that reiterated that Taiwan was a part of China, and would never be an independent country.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.