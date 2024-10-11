MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Any counteroffensive attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces will lead the country to agony, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, Alaudinov stated that the enemy has resources for a final push, but such a move would be "the last gasp of agony" for Kiev. "With such last steps, Zelensky will put an end to the state of Ukraine in the form in which we knew it before the start of the special military operation," he said.

Additionally, the commander noted that "now it will rain, it will be muddy, and Ukraine will hardly be able to launch an offensive."