German Defense Ministry does not believe in Kiev’s counteroffensive capability

BERLIN, October 13. /TASS/. The German Defense Ministry believes that Kiev will not be able to launch a counteroffensive in the near time, the Bild ​​​​​​newspaper said, citing its sources.

The ministry "does not believe that Ukraine will be able soon" to implement the counteroffensive, the newspaper said. At the same time, the Bundeswehr will not supply heavy materiel to Ukraine anymore. "The transfer was completed," the newspaper said, citing an internal document of the German Defense Ministry. Thus, no more Leopard 2 tanks will be supplied to Kiev, although the German armed forces have about 300 such tanks, the newspaper said.

Germany is the second supplier of armament to Ukraine after the US at the moment. The country by now allocated funds for military support of Kiev and assumed commitments on future expenses amounting to about 28 bln euro.