MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Western countries should not tell Bishkek to curtail or limit cooperation with Moscow, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said.

"When I travel around Europe, they say one thing and do another. <...> They should not tell us, instruct us, or ask us not to cooperate with Russia or the CIS," he told reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Japarov took part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, which was held in Moscow on October 8.

On September 12, at the 6th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said that the country expects to increase its annual trade turnover with Russia from three billion dollars to five billion dollars. At the same time, he emphasized that Russia is and will remain a strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan, with which the country is linked not only by economic interests, but also by "centuries-old cultural, historical and social ties.".