Ramstein group meeting unlikely to be held soon — TV

BERLIN, October 13. /TASS/. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein group) is highly unlikely to gather for another meeting in the near future, despite US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Germany, the ZDF television channel said.

The TV channel noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already announced another package of military aid to Kiev, which was supposed to be done at the group’s meeting. "Further decision in the Ranstein format will probably be made only after the election in the United States," it said.

Der Spiegel reported earlier, citing its sources, that Biden plans to visit Germany next week and hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 18.

On October 8, US President Joe Biden decided to postpone his visit to Germany and Angola, set for October 10-15, due to a major hurricane speeding toward Florida. This was the reason why the Ramstein group cancelled its meeting on October 12.