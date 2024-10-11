MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Ukraine is on the verge of significant internal upheavals due to the depletion of mobilization resources needed to continue military operations, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"Ukraine is on the brink of significant internal changes. The Ukrainian people can no longer provide their male population for this meat grinder to satisfy [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky," Alaudinov said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

He is also convinced that the special military operation will be completed by the end of the year. The commander attributed this forecast to the upcoming US elections, developments in the Middle East, and the condition of Ukraine itself. "I am more than confident that we will complete the special military operation this year," he stated.