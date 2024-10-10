Georgian PM describes situation in Ukraine as disastrous

TBILISI, October 10. /TASS/. The economic and humanitarian situation in Ukraine is a complete disaster, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

In late September, the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party released a campaign ad contrasting the footage of destruction caused by military operations in Ukraine to peaceful views of Georgia. The Ukraine-related footage is accompanied by a caption saying "No to war," while a caption on the other side of the screen says: "Choose peace." The party also put up posters across the country featuring images from the video.

"Some are nervous because of these posters and the video for only one reason: for two and a half years, they have been hiding what is going on in Ukraine from the people, while the economic, humanitarian and infrastructure situation there is a complete disaster," Kobakhidze told the Imedi TV channel.

The posters, which were put up in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and other cities, show destroyed homes, bridges, schools, churches and other buildings in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Kharkov, Chernigov, Mariupol, Irpen and Donetsk. The election campaign has drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.