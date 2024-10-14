Hezbollah militias hit Israeli military concentrations in southern Lebanon

DUBAI, October 14. /TASS/. Hezbollah fighters have struck a cluster of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops in southern Lebanon, a summary posted on the Hezbollah military information service's Telegram channel says.

The movement said that the Israeli military came under rocket fire near the localities of Al-Labouna and Halet Warda. No information on the results of the strikes was provided.

Hezbollah also reported foiling an attempt by Israeli infantry to advance deeper into Lebanon near the village of Markaba, where the troops came under artillery fire.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.