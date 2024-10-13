Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris is polling two percentage points ahead of Republican nominee and ex-US President Donald Trump, according to the results of a survey by ABC TV and Ipsos pollster.

According to the poll, 50% of its participants are ready to support Harris at the presidential election, with 48% of those polled supporting Trump. The rest are undecided. The poll among registered voters who plan to take part in the November voting revealed a similar result, with Harris being ahead of Trump by two p.p. (49% and 47%, respectively).

The survey was held from October 4 through 8 among more than 2,630 respondents nationwide. The margin of error is two percentage points.