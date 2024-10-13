25 missiles fired at Israel from Hezbollah position near UNIFIL posts in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. Hezbollah has fired twenty-five missiles and projectiles at Israeli settlements and soldiers from its positions located in the vicinity of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) posts, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the past month, approximately 25 rockets and missiles have been launched at Israeli communities and IDF troops from Hezbollah’s terrorist compounds embedded near UNIFIL posts in southern Lebanon, exploiting their proximity to UN forces," it said. "One of the attacks resulted in the deaths of two IDF soldiers."

The IDF recalled that the UNIFIL forces were deployed to southern Lebanon was deployed to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 calling for a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel and "prevent the presence of Hezbollah armed operatives south of the Litani River." "However, both the State of Lebanon and the international community have failed to implement Resolution 1701, despite repeated requests to do so," it stressed. "For years, Hezbollah has embedded itself in southern Lebanon in grave violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The organization has stockpiled large quantities of weapons aimed at Israeli civilians over the years and has deliberately built up its attack infrastructure near UNIFIL posts."

"The IDF maintains continuous communication with UNIFIL to avoid, as much as possible, any harm to UNIFIL personnel in the area and will continue to do so, despite the complexities of the UNIFIL's presence inside the combat zone," it added.